Breakfast
Feb. 28 - Egg Patty & English muffin, peach cup, cereal, juice, milk.
Mar. 1 - French Toast sticks, cereal, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Mar. 2 - Breakfast pizza, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Mar. 3 - Pancake w/syrup, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Mar. 4 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch
Feb. 28 - Pork rib patty on w/w bun, oven fries, pinto beans, fresh peppers w/dip, mixed fruit, milk.
Mar. 1 - Meatloaf, w/w roll, Au Gratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, applesauce, fresh strawberries, milk.
Mar. 2 - Pork patty sandwich, kidney beans, oven fries, fresh strawberries, milk.
Mar. 3 - Chicken nuggets w/sauces, tossed salad, w/w roll, steamed broccoli, pears, milk.
Mar. 4 - Sausage gravy, biscuit, tomato slices, hash browns, scrambled egg patty, mixed fruit, milk.
