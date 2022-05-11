ROMNEY — WVSDB students brought their glitz and glamor to the Bottling Works last weekend for their “casino night” prom celebration.
This was the 1st year the prom was relocated to the Bottling Works, and West Virginia Dept. of Education attorney Stephanie Abraham said the goal was to make the night “special” for students.
“It’s been a trying year in many respects for everyone,” she said. “Switching venues to do something off-campus makes it a little more special for the kids. I think it was a welcome change, and something a little different for the students.”
Abraham added that since WVDE works so closely with WVSDB staff, they wanted to pitch in and help facilitate the event, which caps off a year that was anything but easy for students. A few people from the WVDE “chipped in” to see how they could help, and as a result, there were over 75 dresses for students to choose from, as well as formalwear for the boys.
“A lot of school staff volunteered their time to do hair and makeup to get them prepped and beautiful and ready to go,” she said, commenting that Cathy Green, wife to a member of the state department’s staff, even volunteered to come up and do alterations on some of the gowns. It took about 2-and-a-half days to complete the fittings and alterations, Abraham said.
“We were really pleased (Cathy) was able to help us, and show us a couple of things,” Abraham chuckled. “It was a good team effort.”
The theme for the evening was “casino,” and the Romney event venue sparkled with twinkling lights, a red and black color scheme and casino-inspired décor. Abraham also extended her gratitude to all of the parents who helped with not just decorations, but gift bags for the students as well. Folks from all over came together to put on the event, she said, and it worked out spectacularly.
“I’m grateful and proud of our staff up there (at WVSDB), because they felt strongly about making it a memorable event for the students,” she said. “All hands were on deck to make sure it was something everyone would remember.”
The WVSDB graduation ceremony is next for the school, scheduled for Friday, May 27.
