Breakfast
March 8 - Bacon & cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 9 - French toast sticks, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 10 - Sausage gravy over biscuit, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 11 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 12 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
Lunch
March 8 - Meatball & cheese hoagie, steamed carrots, mac & cheese, chocolate pudding, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 9 - Chicken nuggets, celery w/dip, baked fries, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 10 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, w/w dinner roll, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
March 11 - Breaded chicken patty w/lettuce and tomato, broccoli w/dip, baked Doritos, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 12 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
