Breakfast
May 10 - Bacon & cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 11 - Waffles w/syrup, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 12 - Sausage gravy over biscuit, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 13 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 14 - Remote learning.
Lunch
May 10 - Pulled pork on w/w bun, steamed broccoli, sweet potato fries, pudding, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
May 11 - Pizza, corn, carrots w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, pretzels, milk.
May 12 - Walking taco, cheese/sour cream/taco meat/salsa/beans, applesauce/butterscotch bar, fruit juice, milk.
May 13 - Breaded chicken patty w/lettuce & tomato, broccoli w/dip, baked Doritos, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
May 14 - Remote learning.
