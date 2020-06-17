Romney Middle School
Perfect Attendance
8th grade: Caden Davis, Noah Lipps, Caleb Vandevander
7th grade: Lydia Moreland, Hayden Pyles, Bodie Stankwich, Ace Thompson, Shane Woodworth
6th grade: Blane Billmeyer, Matthew Davis Jr., Landen Jones, Zachary Pyles.
Capon Bridge Elementary
Perfect attendance
2nd grade: Layton Lewis
3rd grade: Evan Williams
4th grade: Sheyanne Mason
5th grade: Evalette Lease, Logan Mason, Donald Schapley Jr., Makenzie Swisher
Romney Elementary
Perfect Attendance
Kindergarten: Deacon Delaplain
1st grade: Brennon Baker, Deliah Ginevan
3rd grade: Brody Harmon
4th grade: Charly Ashton
5th grade: Jillian Thomas, Tucker Twigg
Springfield-Green Spring Elementary
Perfect attendance
Pre-k: Joseph McBride
1st grade: Eva Amrhine
2nd grade: Branson Frye, Brett Ritz
4th grade: Rylee Koontz
5th: grade: Brenden Carder
Faithful attendance
Pre-k: Lilly Heavner, Silas Ledford, Serenity McAteer, Zane Myers
Kindergarten: Camden Bohon, Ziva Dillinger, Sadie Fields, Nicholas Imperio, Casidee Mauck
1st grade: Colt Barker, Kaylee Bidinger, Justice Crites, Charlie Frye, Gregory McBride
2nd grade: Olivia Campbell, Bradley Deurr, Gage Fields, Evan Ritz
3rd grade: Emmanuel Arellano, Blake Arnold, Liberty Crites, Nikolai Doll, Bockious Heavner, Ireland Heavner, Jayden McDonald, Zaiden Meadows, Bristal Messick, Claire Milleson
4th grade: Josie Barr, Bobby Cooksey, Tori Garland, Joseph Lahman, Zachary Malcolm
5th grade: Olivia Blaylock, Kaitlyn Calhoun, Brianna Cosner, Gracie Gonzales, Claire Hibbs, Ethan Hoffman, Carson Largent, Marcus McBride o
