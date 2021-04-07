Breakfast
April 12 - Breakfast Pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 13 - Egg patties & English muffin, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 14 - Pancakes w/syrup, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 15 - French toast strips, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 16 - Remote learning.
Lunch
April 12 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread sticks, applesauce, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
April 13 - Pizza, corn, celery w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, fruit juice, milk.
April 14 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, graham crackers, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
April 15 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, w/w dinner roll, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
April 16 - Remote learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.