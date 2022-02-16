Breakfast
Feb. 21 - French toast sticks, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Feb. 22 - Eggstravaganza w/bacon, yogurt, strawberry cup, juice, milk.
Feb. 23 - Breakfast pizza, cereal, juice, milk.
Feb. 24 - Skillet omelet, yogurt, peach cup, juice, milk.
Feb. 25 - Scrambled egg/pork patty sandwich, cereal, banana, juice, milk.
Lunch
Feb. 21 - Pork rib patty on w/w bun, steamed broccoli, sweet potato fries, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Feb. 22 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread stick, Spring mix salad, chilled pears, milk.
Feb. 23 - Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, w/w roll, potatoes Au Gratin, applesauce, milk.
Feb. 24 - Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, w/w roll, celery w/ranch dip, chilled peaches , milk.
Feb. 25 - Chicken patty on w/w bun, peas, cheese stick, mixed fruit, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.