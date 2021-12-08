Hampshire County Schools have set the dates for pre-k and kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration is only required for students who aren’t already enrolled in pre-k.
Pre-k students must be 4 before next July 1 and kindergarten students must be 5.
State law now requires all students to attend kindergarten before starting 1st grade.
Documents needed for registration the child’s original birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency, proof of income, health and dental screening (before entrance), and child’s Social Security card.
Registration day will be on 3 Fridays — Jan. 28, Feb. 18 and April 1 — at Augusta, Capon Bridge, Romney, Slanesville and Springfield-Green Spring. Students in the John J. Cornwell attendance area will register at Romney or Slanesville.
Registration hours are 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. If school is delayed on Jan. 28, then registration will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
