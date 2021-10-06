MOOREFIELD — The Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation and WordPlay will be holding a Storytime and Signing event with Joe McGee and Jess Rinker, local children’s authors, and faculty at Eastern.
The event, to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Eastern’s main campus east of Moorefield, will support the Eastern Arts Society, which celebrates, promotes and fosters creativity through publication, sponsored events and club activities.
Rinker, adjunct instructor and author of “The Dare Sisters,” “Send a Girl” and other children’s books, and her husband Joe McGee, whose latest children’s series, “Night Frights,” released in late August, will be reading and signing their newest releases.
Both authors’ books will be available for purchase and signing on-site, made available from WordPlay, an independent bookstore located in Wardensville. 10% of purchases will be donated to the Eastern Arts Society to support future publications and events.
The event is free and open to the public. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Attendees must adhere to Eastern’s mask requirements. o
