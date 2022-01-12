Breakfast
Jan. 17 - No school.
Jan. 18 - Egg & cheese wrap, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Jan. 19 - Egg patty & English muffin, applesauce cup, yogurt, juice, milk.
Jan. 20 - Breakfast pizza, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk.
Jan. 21 - Banana bread, cereal, fruit, yogurt, juice, milk.
Lunch
Jan. 17 - No school.
Jan. 18 - Salisbury steak, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled pears, milk.
Jan. 19 - Popcorn chicken w/sauces, mac & cheese, mixed fruit, pepper sticks w/dip, milk.
Jan. 20 - Cheeseburger, w/w bun, oven fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers w/dip, pinto beans, sliced peaches, milk.
Jan. 21 - Chicken fajita salad or wrap, L/T/O, shredded cheese, tortilla chips, Mandarin oranges, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.