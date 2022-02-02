Breakfast
Feb. 7 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Feb. 8 - Breakfast pizza, peach cups, yogurt, juice, milk.
Feb. 9 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, juice, milk.
Feb. 10 - French toast sticks, strawberry cup, yogurt, juice, milk.
Feb. 11 - Eggstravaganza w/bacon, banana, cereal, juice milk.
Lunch
Feb. 7 - Meatball sub w/mozz., oven fries, steamed carrots, tossed salad, sliced pears, milk.
Feb. 8 - Pizza, corn, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, applesauce, mixed fruit, milk.
Feb. 9 - Meatloaf, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled peaches, milk.
Feb. 10 - Spaghetti w/sauce & meatballs, cheese bread stick, Spring mix salad, applesauce, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Feb. 11 - Cheeseburger on w/w bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, peas, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, milk.
