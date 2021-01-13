Breakfast
Jan. 18 - No school.
Jan. 19 - Banana bread WG, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, fruit juice, milk.
Jan. 20 - Sausage biscuit sandwich, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Jan. 21 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Jan. 22 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
Lunch
Jan. 18 - No school.
Jan. 19 - Cream chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Jan. 20 - Sloppy Joes, tater tots, celery w/dip, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Jan. 21 - Pizza, corn, celery w/dip, canned fruit, fruit juice, milk.
Jan. 22 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
