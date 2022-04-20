ROMNEY — The annual “Agriculture in West Virginia” poster contest saw over 100 students cultivating creativity with their submissions, and winners from Romney and Slanesville.
The Hampshire County Farm Bureau sponsors this annual contest, and it’s held across the state for 4th grade students. This year, over 100 students were entered in the competition, from 3 Hampshire schools: Capon Bridge, Romney and Slanesville.
These posters were judged on neatness, originality and creativity.
This year’s winners for the contest were 1st place – Colten Pyles (Slanesville); 2nd place – Lilly Wright (Romney); and 3rd place – Jozlynn Atkins (Slanesville). Tinley Thorne, another Slanesville student, was also recognized with an honorable mention.
