Breakfast
May 3 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 4 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 5 - Egg & cheese Tac & Go, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 6 - Bacon & cheese extravaganza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 7 - Remote learning.
Lunch
May 3 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, graham crackers, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
May 4 - Tangerine chicken, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
May 5 - Fish sticks & tartar sauce, mac & cheese, coleslaw, mixed fruit, pudding,milk.
May 6 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
May 7 - Remote learning.
