Pioneer spirit

For the month of May, Romney Middle School recognizes students who have shown school spirit throughout the year. Whether the students are always doing their best or cheering on others, they make the school a great place. The students noted for their school spirit were (left to right) Brooklynn Mathias, Destiny Skipper, Cayden Crossman, Jayden Shinault and Hana Marshall. o

