CAPON BRIDGE — There are going to be a few changes for this year’s spring alumni event on the eastern end of the county.
The Capon Bridge High School Alumni Association will have a “social gathering” instead of a banquet, scheduled to be held on May 20.
The social gathering will be held in the former Capon Bridge High School gym from 2 to 4 p.m., and light refreshments will be served.
There’s no charge to attend, but donations to cover expenses for the event will be accepted and appreciated – and keep an eye out for letters regarding the alumni event to be mailed out in the near future.
To make reservations for the CBHS alumni gathering, contact Karen Dellinger by May 6 at 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, Va., 22637.
