The Hampshire County Board of Education held an LSIC (Local School Improvement Council) meeting at Slanesville Elementary, on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. A regular meeting, their twenty-seventh (27th) meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, followed.
The following Board members were in attendance: Mr. Ed Morgan, President; Mr. Matthew Trimble, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Corena Mongold and Ms. Kim Poland, members.
President Morgan called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
I. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda.
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Principal Jodie Long shared information with Board members and those in attendance. LSIC members were: Rebecca Rhett, Teacher; Melanie Meck, Academic Coach; April Hedrick, Aide and RaeAnn Orndorff, Kindergarten Teacher. (Information regarding growth, etc., is attached.)
Berkeley Raine Cook and Mikalaya Simpson shared their Social Studies project – The Golden Delicious Apple”. They won 1st place in the county fair.
Kinley Fry read her story that she submitted for the Young Writer’s Contest. She placed 1st at the county level.
There were no appearances.
Kristie Long, Health Occupations Teacher at Hampshire High, was presented a check for Hampshire County Schools CNA Program, for their dual enrollment program from Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the February 13, 2023 minutes.
Mrs. Mongold moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
VI. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following
Transfer and Employment of Professional Personnel:
Employ William Taylor as a substitute teacher (001-86) effective February 22, 2023.
Transfer Michael Anderson from Art Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle to Business Education Teacher at Hampshire High (501-162) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
Employ Jacob Loy as a part-time Athletic Trainer at Hampshire High (501-164) effective February 22, 2023.
Transfer and Employment of Service Personnel:
Employ Shane Merritt as a substitute Cook (001-47) effective February 22, 2023.
Employ Shane Merritt as a substitute Custodian (001-48) effective February 22, 2023.
Employ Danielle Davis as a Sign Language Support Specialist/Itinerant Classroom Aide/Transportation Aide at Romney Elementary (206-92) effective February 22, 2023.
Resignation and Retirement of Service Personnel:
Approve the resignation of Jacqueline Vance Spiker as a substitute Cook effective February 16, 2023.
Resignation of Extracurricular Personnel:
Approve the resignation of Brian Hott as Head Boys’ Basketball Coach for Romney Middle, effective February 17, 2023.
Approve the Observation/Clinical Experience of Eric Palladini, Shenandoah University student, to complete observation hours at Hampshire High
Permission to post for a Sign Support Specialist/Aide to provide support for a student during after school athletics at Romney Middle.
Approve the leave of absence of Lisa Hughes, Pre-Kindergarten/Special Needs Teacher at Romney Elementary from January 31, 2023 through February 19, 2023. (This falls under state and federal guidelines.)
Hampshire High School: Michael Coleman, Sheri Coleman, Victoria Dixon, Wallace Dixon, Luke Funk, Amanda Kidwell, Eric Kidwell, Charles Parsons, Elizabeth Parsons, Bruce Tierney and Tiffany Tierney
Capon Bridge Middle: Serena Charlton
Romney Elementary: Anita Bennett
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members discuss and possibly approve changes to Policy 1030 – Board Meetings.
Ms. Poland made a motion to revise “five-minute limitation” with the addition of “but, no more than 30 minutes will be allotted for total delegations. In that case, speakers may have less time to speak on their subject”. Mr. Hott seconded the motion that passed unanimously.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:02 p.m.
