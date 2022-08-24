Elementary and Middle school
Breakfast
August 29 - Cereal choice, blueberry & strawberry yogurt parfait, banana, juice, milk.
August 30 - Extravaganza, banana, juice, milk.
August 31 - Egg & cheese omelet, watermelon, juice, milk.
Sept. 1 - Snack’n waffle, yogurt, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.
Sept. 2 - Pancake & sausage sandwich, pineapple cup, juice, milk.
Lunch
August 29 - Eggs w/sausage biscuits & gravy, tomato slices, pears, milk.
August 30 - Pork rib patty, steamed carrots, apple, WV cheddar cheese round, milk.
August 31 - WV chili, grilled cheese sandwich, peaches, chocolate chip cookie, milk.
Sept. 1 - Mini corn dogs, tater tots, steamed vegetable medley, watermelon, milk.
Sept. 2 - Hot dog w/WV sauce, sweet potato fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
Middle school grab & go Bento Box lunch
August 30 - Chips & salsa, hard boiled egg, Gold Fish crackers, blueberries, milk.
Sept. 1 - Ham & cheese croissant, pepperoni slices, mozzarella cheese stick, banana, pretzels, milk.
Hampshire High School
Breakfast
August 29 - YoGO specialty drink, cereal choice, banana, yogurt, juice, milk.
August 30 - Extravaganza, banana, juice, milk.
August 31 - Egg & cheese omelet, watermelon, juice, milk.
Sept. 1 - Snack’n waffle, yogurt, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.
Sept. 2 - Pancake & sausage sandwich, pineapple cup, juice, milk.
Lunch
August 29 - Eggs w/sausage biscuits & gravy, tomato slices, pears, milk.
August 30 - Rigatoni w/sauce or pork rib patty, steamed carrots, apple, WV cheddar cheese round, milk.
August 31 - WV chili w/cinnamon roll or WV pulled pork sandwich, corn, peaches, milk.
Sept. 1 - Taco bar (WV taco meat, cheese, chips, salsa), kidney beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
Sept. 2 - Grilled cheese sandwich or hot dog w/WV chili sauce, sweet potato fries, mandarin oranges, milk.
