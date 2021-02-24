CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts and the Governor’s Honors Academy are now accepting applications from high school students.
The West Virginia Department of Education will work in partnership with Marshall University to host the online events during summer 2021.
The GSA is for current sophomores and provides in-depth instruction in the fine arts including acting, creative writing, dance, digital media art, instrumental and vocal music and studio art at no cost to students or their families.
The GHA is a non-credit program that seeks to create a unique experience for a select group of our state’s best students and school citizens. GHA is designed as an exceptional supplement to the high school curriculum. Students are led to explore cutting-edge theories in the arts and sciences and develop a greater understanding of how art culture and knowledge change with time.
In addition to refining their talents and abilities, students attending GSA and GHA develop lifelong friendships and are instructed and mentored by practicing professionals in their areas of interest.
Working in conjunction with Marshall University, it was determined last year that these events would be held virtually in order to make long-term plans for summer activities. Learn more and apply by visiting http://govschools.wv.gov. Applications for both schools are being accepted through March 12.
For more information, contact Christy Day at the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Communications at 304-558-2699 or Christy.Day@k12.wv.us.
