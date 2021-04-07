CHARLESTON — A pair of entries from Romney Middle School made the finals of the 20th annual West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest.
Peyton Milleson’s “RMS is Best” and Ariel Smith’s “Bridge Boi’s” entries were among 7 middle-school entries in the finals.
Twenty high school teams made the finals as well out of 99 total entries statewide.
Each finalist received a $100 prize from the Division of Highways, but the 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners won bigger prizes.
The competition was held virtually on March 27.
Frankfort High School’s 7Salamanders team won the high school division and Midland Trail’s Thinkers won the middle school contest.
The contest pits teams from all over West Virginia against one another to see who can come up with the lowest cost bridge designs.
West Virginia’s DOH sponsors the annual contest to inspire a new generation of engineers through fun, hard work and prize money.
This year, BridgeWalk awarded free family tours of the New River Gorge Bridge to each of the 99 student teams who competed.
