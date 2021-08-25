Breakfast
Aug. 30 - Blueberry muffin, chocolate chip granola bar bite, cheddar cheese cubes, applesauce cup, juice,milk.
Aug. 31 - Eggo bites confetti mini pancakes, fruit, juice, milk.
Sept. 1 - Cherry frudel, yogurt, apple, juice, milk.
Sept. 2 - Bagel egg sandwich, applesauce cup, yogurt, juice, milk.
Sept. 3 - Egg patty & English muffin, fruit, cereal, juice, milk.
Lunch
Aug. 30 - Cheeseburger w/lettuce/tomato/onion, oven fries, oatmeal cookie, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Aug. 31 - Pizza, corn, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, dressings, apple crisp, banana, milk.
Sept. 1 - Salisbury steak, w/w roll, jelly, scalloped potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled peaches, milk.
Sept. 2 - Spaghetti, cheese bread stick, spring mix salad, applesauce, chilled pears, milk.
Sept. 3 - Pork rib patty on w/w bun, BBQ sauce, peas, fresh peppers w/dip, mixed fruit, milk.
