Breakfast
Oct. 25 - Chicken on biscuit, pear cups, cereal, juice, milk.
Oct. 26 - Breakfast pizza, Mandarin cup, cereal, juice, milk.
Oct. 27 - French toast minis, fruit, juice, milk.
Oct. 28 - Sausage biscuit sandwich, fruit, juice, milk.
Oct. 29 - Cinnamon bread, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch
Oct. 25 - Cream chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes, tossed salad, apple crisp, milk.
Oct. 26 - Chili, cornbread, cheese stick, tossed salad, cucumbers w/dip, applesauce, milk.
Oct. 27 - Chicken patty on w/w bun, lettuce, tomatoes, Great Northern beans, mixed fruit, milk.
Oct. 28 - Nachos/cheese/meat/salsa, pinto beans, cucumbers w/dip, tossed salad, chilled peaches, milk.
Oct. 29 - Pulled pork sandwich, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, Great Northern beans, chilled peaches, w/w oatmeat cookie, milk.
