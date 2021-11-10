Breakfast
Nov. 15 - Blueberry muffin, chocolate chip granola bar bite, cheddar cheese cubes, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Nov. 16 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Nov. 17 - Cherry strudel, cereal, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Nov. 18 - Breakfast pizza, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Nov. 19 - Pancake w/syrup, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Lunch
Nov. 15 - Tomato soup, toasted grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots w/ranch dressing, pineapple chunks, milk.
Nov. 16 - Pizza, tossed salad tomatoes, cucumbers w/ranch, pinto beans, applesauce, milk.
Nov. 17 - Cheeseburger w/lettuce/tomato/onion, oven fries, oatmeal cookie, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Nov. 18 - Turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, tropical fruit, w/w roll, jellies, tossed salad, pumpkin pie w/Cool Whip.
Nov. 19 - Cook’s choice.
