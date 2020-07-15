SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School PTO has received a $500 grant from the Hampshire County Community Foundation’s William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund.
The funds will support the Hampshire County FFA Backpack Program.
The FFA runs the backpack program at the high school, sending food home with students over the weekends and during holidays. FFA partners with Mountaineer Food Bank.
The high school also accepts food donations, drawstring bags and monetary donations.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation was founded in 2005 to build local, permanent endowment to generate annual charitable grants and scholarships perpetually. To learn more about it or to contribute, email Amy Pancake at apancake@ewvcf.org or call her at 304-822-7200. o
