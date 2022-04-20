Breakfast
April 25 - Blueberry mini pancake bites, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
April 26 - Chocolate chip waffles, yogurt, pear cups, juice, milk.
April 27 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, juice, milk.
April 28 - Breakfast pizza, yogurt, peach cups, juice, milk.
April 29 - Egg & cheese breakfast wrap, banana, cereal, juice, milk.
Lunch
April 25 - Chicken patty sandwich, scallop potatoes, tossed salad, sliced pears, milk.
April 26 - Pizza, corn, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, dressings, fruit cocktail, milk.
April 27 - Meatloaf, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, milk.
April 28 - Sausage gravy, biscuit, tomato slices, hashbrowns, scrambled egg patty, tropical fruit, milk.
April 29 - Cheeseburger on w/w bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, peas, fresh peppers w/dip, sliced peaches, milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.