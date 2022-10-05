SUNRISE SUMMIT — Pride and enthusiasm are soaring at Hampshire High this week as the school celebrates its annual homecoming week.
HHS students got Spirit Week started on Monday, dressing in pajamas for get-up-and-go day. Yesterday was “Little Miss”/white lies day, with students making Little Miss or little white lie t-shirts. BBQ dads and soccer moms will be walking the halls today as students dress like their parents.
Tomorrow’s theme will be “old people” day. In addition, there will also be a parade and bonfire at the school at 7 p.m.
The week is rounded out with green-and-white day on Friday. The day also features a Homecoming Carnival from 12:30 to 3:20 p.m. for students.
Friday night, the football team hosts Grafton for the homecoming football game. At halftime, the homecoming king and queen will be announced, along with the rest of the court.
This year’s homecoming court includes Cheyanne Hawse, Madilyn See, Michael Omps, Leo Kidwell, Angelica Vasquez, Colleen Hott, Luke Poore, Brennen Brinker, Jocelyn Hartman, Ariahuna Montgomery, Zander Ashton, James Lee, Liz Pryor, Canyon Nichols and Bryson Richardson.
The students end the week with a dance on Saturday night.
Admission to Friday night’s football game is $6. o
