HHS Homecoming court 2022

HHS Homecoming court 2022 (front row, left to right) Cheyanne Hawse, Madilyn See, Michael Omps; (2nd) Leo Kidwell, Angelica Vasquez, Colleen Hott, Luke Poore; (3rd) Brennen Brinker, Jocelyn Hartman, Ariahuna Montgomery, Zander Ashton; (4th) Mason Hott, Trinity Martin, Katie Dice, Isaiah Hott; (back) Alanna McDuffie, James Lee, Liz Pryor, Canyon Nichols. Not Pictured: Bryson Richardson

 Lisa Meadows

SUNRISE SUMMIT — Pride and enthusiasm are soaring at Hampshire High this week as the school celebrates its annual homecoming week. 

HHS students got Spirit Week started on Monday, dressing in pajamas for get-up-and-go day. Yesterday was “Little Miss”/white lies day, with students making Little Miss or little white lie t-shirts. BBQ dads and soccer moms will be walking the halls today as students dress like their parents. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.