CHARLESTON —The Kids Kick Opioids contest is back for its 5th year.
It’s a public service announcement partnership with elementary and middle schools that encourages students to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.
Kids Kick Opioids has drawn more than 12,800 entries since its inception. The 5th contest launched this week with entry forms and details mailed to schools across West Virginia.
“Each year, our Kids Kick Opioids contest showcases the boundless talent and creativity of our elementary and middle school students,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Their entries, some with an especially poignant view of opioid abuse, have been a driving force in raising awareness about the dangers opioid painkillers present.”
Students can work individually or in groups. Potential submissions can include drawings, poems, letters or anything that would promote awareness.
The winning entry will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA. Regional winners will be displayed in the State Capitol.
Last year, Kids Kick Opioids generated 3,366 entries from 3,521 students at 91 schools across West Virginia. Since its inception, schools from 52 of the state’s 55 counties have participated. o
