MOOREFIELD — The bulk of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s classes will be online only this fall.
The president’s cabinet decided last week that academic courses and dual credit courses taught at high schools will be online.
Career and technical lab courses will meet in person, using social distancing and appropriate personal protective equipment.
“The number of cases are increasing in West Virginia and other states, requiring making tough decisions to stop the spread of the virus to protect family members and ourselves,” outgoing Eastern President Charles Terrell wrote to the campus community after the July 20 decision.
Full-time faculty return to campus next Monday, Aug. 3, to begin preparation for classes.
Terrell noted that the plan to have full-time faculty on campus could change if Gov. Jim Justice issues a new stay-at-home order.
“Each day requires all of us to adapt and Eastern will continue to pivot to new circumstances,” he said. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.