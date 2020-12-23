Students can enter a pair of statewide art competitions in the coming days.
• Grades kindergarten through 12 can enter the Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. It has a deadline of Jan. 15.
• High school students can enter the 2021 Youth Congressional Art competition until Feb. 1.
The governor’s contest is designed to showcase student creativity and the arts. This year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs that feature the student’s favorite wildlife or plant in West Virginia.
Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.
Awards will be given out to 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in 3 categories: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25.
Each student may submit only 1 entry. Entries can be standard postcard sizes up to 6 by 11 inches. They can’t wait more than 3 pounds.
Works can be painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography or mixed media.
Send submissions to WVDACH, Attention: Cailin Howe, the Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.
The Youth Congressional Art competition entries also can be mailed to WVDACH, Attention: Cailin Howe, the Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is scheduled to open the exhibit on Feb. 19 at the Culture Center, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening date of the exhibit is subject to change.
Submissions can be in paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated works or photography. Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Each student can submit up to 2 entries.
Artwork must be two-dimensional and no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep, even when framed.
Winners from each congressional district will have their artwork displayed at the U.S. Capitol for an entire year in the Congressional Art Competition, as well as receive a $100 Blick Art Materials gift card.
The 3 1st-place winners also will have their artwork framed by the WVDACH. A $50 Blick Art Materials gift card is also awarded to five second place winners.
Each entrant must submit a student information and release form with a teacher’s signature. Students can get entry forms with a complete list of rules and guidelines from their school’s art teacher, or by contacting Cailin Howe, WVDACH exhibits coordinator, at 304-558-0220 or Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.
