Breakfast
April 5 - Remote learning.
April 6 - French toast sticks, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 7 - Sausage gravy over biscuit, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 8 - Breakfast Pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
April 9 - Remote learning.
Lunch
April 5 - Remote learning.
April 6 - Chicken nuggets, celery w/dip, baked fries, w/w dinner roll, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
April 7 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, w/w dinner roll, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
April 8 - Breaded chicken patty w/lettuce and tomato, broccoli w/dip, baked Doritos, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
April 9 - Remote learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.