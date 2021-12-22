SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School held its annual National Honor Society induction on Nov. 10. Thirty juniors and seniors were inducted.
New members completed a rigorous application process in order to be considered for membership. All members must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average and no discipline infractions to be considered for the prestigious organization. Robby Hott served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker. Hott is a United States probation officer and serves as the boys’ soccer team head coach at HHS.
This year’s officers are President Callie Simmons, Vice President Amelia Hicks, Treasurer Alex Hott, Secretary Emily Wilkins and Community Service Coordinator Grace Bond. The students also held a food drive that night, encouraging new members to bring nonperishable food items that were donated to a local food pantry.
The following students were inducted into NHS: Hannah Ault, Olivia Barnes, Danielle Buckler, Elleigh Coleman, Tren Crane, Daisy Dalrymple, Katie Dice, Jocelyn Dixon, Peyton Duncan, Eli Embrey, Elliot Ferguson, Justin Frazer, Tawny Haines, Abby Hall, Hayden Hibbs, Isaiah Hott, Madison Mathias, Abigail McBride, Grayce Montgomery, Lindsey Musselman, Caitlyn Myers, Alex Orndorff, Robert Quick, Ryan Quick, Levi Richman, Reagan Rowzee, Mya Stinnette, Victoria Swisher, Madison Terrazas and Triston Timbrook.
