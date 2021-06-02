CAPON BRIDGE — Adam Booth, local legend and award-winning national and worldwide storyteller, has been working with one of Miss McCormick’s 7th grade ELA classes virtually through Teams for several weeks to highlight a wide variety of effective and creative storytelling techniques, as well as guest speakers from around the nation.
Students will be honing their newfound skills in a project that focuses on Hampshire County and regional landmarks and businesses that students have selected that are meaningful to their own lives. This would include the American Legion, Bent River Woodworks, the Capon Bridge Little League baseball field, Black Water Falls, Butcher’s Knob, the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and other notable locations that are special to the class.
Students are utilizing a combination of collaboration, research, narration, and illustration to connect their stories in an old storytelling art form called a “crankie.” Student stories will be placed on a hand crank device that turns the paper story on a spool while the images are narrated by each storyteller.
Last week, students brainstormed and started drafting their stories and Adam Booth will be bringing in the “crankie” machine for students to begin putting together their class project so they can own their stories.
