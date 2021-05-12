Breakfast
May 17 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 18 - Egg patties & English muffin, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 19 - Pancakes w/syrup, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 20 - French toast strips, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
May 21 - Remote learning.
Lunch
May 17 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread sticks, applesauce, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
May 18 - Pizza, corn, celery w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, fruit juice, milk.
May 19 - Cream chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
May 20 - Pork rib patty sandwich, oven fries, baked chips or pretzels, CoJack cheese cubes, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
May 21 - Remote learning.
