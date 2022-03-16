Breakfast
Mar. 21 - Eggstravaganza w/bacon, cereal, fruit, juice, milk.
Mar. 22 - Scrambled egg/pork patty sandwich, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk.
Mar. 23 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, juice, milk.
Mar. 24 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Mar. 25 - Egg & cheese breakfast wrap, banana, cereal, juice, milk.
Lunch
Mar. 21 - Popcorn chicken, steamed broccoli, w/w roll, fresh fruit, milk.
Mar. 22 - Spaghetti w/meatballs, cheese bread stick, Spring mix salad, applesauce, pears, milk.
Mar. 23 - Chicken nuggets, tossed salad, w/w roll, sweet potatoes, fresh fruit, milk.
Mar. 24 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, w/w roll, celery w/ranch dip, peaches, milk.
Mar. 25 - Pizza, corn, tossed salad, applesauce, mixed fruit, milk.
