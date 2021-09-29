Breakfast
Oct. 4 - Blueberry mini pancake bites, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Oct. 5 - Chocolate chip waffles, pear cups, juice, milk.
Oct. 6 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, juice, milk.
Oct. 7 - Mini powdered cake donuts, peach cup, juice, milk
Oct. 8 - Egg & cheese breakfast wrap, cereal, banana, juice, milk.
Lunch
Oct. 4 - Chicken fajita wrap, shredded cheese, sour cream, taco sauce, tossed salad, corn, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Oct. 5 - Spaghetti, cheese bread stick, spring mix salad, applesauce, chilled pears, milk.
Oct. 6 - Salisbury steak, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, milk.
Oct. 7 - Chicken nuggets, tater tots, steamed carrots, mix salad, sliced peaches, milk.
Oct. 8 - Fish w/tarter sauce, mac and cheese, peas, salad, celery w/dip, tropical fruit, milk.
