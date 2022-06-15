Romney Middle
A few weeks ago, Romney Middle School 8th graders were excited to play a game called “Get a Life,” where the purpose was to inform students that if you further your education, your budget is more manageable than if you get a job right after high school. Students received a “Life” card, which gave them family details like their number of children, monthly child support, electric bills, housing payments, etc., and the game wouldn’t have been possible without community involvement and the volunteers who participated. From the Bank of Romney, volunteers were Dolly Swick, Andrea Davis, Stephanie Richardson, Tabitha Bean, Beverly Berg, Victoria Kesner, Tom Tucker, Pamela Link, Jacqueline Maphis, Dave Wauserman and Amber Hinkle. From FNB, the middle school welcomed Sandy Lipcomb, Stacey Bowman, Sheila Hines, Maria Eversole, Amanda Dicks, Heather Whetzel, Michele Embrey and April Lambert. All the 8th grade teachers participated as well, and Mr. Bruce Devine acted as the “Green Reaper,” showing up unannounced to give students a surprise “bad” event, like “car broke down.” o
