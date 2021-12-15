Breakfast
Dec. 20 - Eggo bites confetti mini pancakes, fruit, juice, milk.
Dec. 21 - Blueberry mini pancake bites, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Dec. 22 - Cook’s choice.
Dec. 23 - No school.
Dec. 24 - No school.
Lunch
Dec. 20 - Tomato soup, toasted grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots w/ranch dressing, pineapple chunks, milk.
Dec. 21 - Nachos, taco meat, cheese, sour cream, salsa, pinto beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, vanilla/chocolate pudding, milk.
Dec. 22 - Cook’s choice.
Dec. 23 - No school.
Dec. 24 - No school.
