KEYSER — Romney’s own Lexi Orndorff has been honored with Potomac State College’s “Climb Higher” award for her inspiring attitude during a challenging journey.
Lexi faced a daunting leukemia diagnosis in Spring 2021, and since then has gone through chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant. She withdrew from PSC that semester to focus on her health, she said.
“I underwent a stem cell transplant that summer to hopefully ‘cure’ my leukemia,” Lexi explained. “But as everyone knows, there is no real cure for leukemia, just a measure to prolong the cancer from returning any time soon.”
PSC Climb Higher recipients are recognized for their ability to bounce back despite being faced with obstacles, and for overcoming those challenges. Lexi is no stranger to challenges, and her positivity, academic standing, work ethic and kindness made her a perfect candidate for the award.
“Alexis is truly an inspiration,” said Lucas Taylor, dean in the school’s Office of Student Experience. “Her ability to remain positive and overcome challenges in the face of adversity is exactly what this award is about.”
Taylor added that Lexi is an “excellent representation” of the school, and a “wonderful human being.”
“We all have much to learn from her,” he added.
Lexi said that though she often considered nursing as a possible career path, she ended up choosing criminal justice as her major when she arrived at PSC.
After her relapse, she reconsidered.
“After my re-diagnosis and being in the medical environment, I fell in love with nursing again,” Lexi admitted. “I didn’t choose nursing, it chose me.”
One of the ways Lexi continued to push with her studies even through her illness was by taking all of her courses online. She’s currently in her 2nd semester of nursing, and she’s committed to pursuing a future that is centered on helping others and giving back to a community that has supported her through her own journey.
She’s continuing to receive treatment in Morgantown every 2 weeks to monitor her condition, and she cited the importance of “Be The Match” in her recovery. Be The Match is the national bone marrow/stem cell transplant registry.
“I would not have had the opportunity to continue my life and pursue my dreams if it weren’t for the selfless donors who signed up to help people like me,” she said.
Lexi also added that the support of PSC staff have helped her along the way, and have been an important part of making her dream of nursing a reality.
“I’m also grateful for all of the wonderful professors…who not only made time to help me when extra instruction was needed, but who also go the extra mile for all of their students,” she said. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.