SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School Career and Technical Education students were recently honored as students of the month for January.
FNB Bank sponsored a pizza luncheon to celebrate these outstanding students. Sixteen students were selected by their instructors based on their hard work and dedication to their CTE classes. This is a new monthly award program at the school to recognize students who serve as role models and exemplary students. FNB Bank Executive Vice President attended to congratulate the students.
“FNB Bank is proud to be part of celebrating HHS academics and the future of our community,” said Julie Landis, one of the HHS assistant principals and the CTE coordinator.
