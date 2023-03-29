On Monday, March 13, 28 Hampshire County students competed at the Regional Math Field Day held at Potomac State in Keyser. Tests included a written exam at all levels.
In grades 4-9 students took a mental math exact test with only 20 seconds to answer the questions that were read aloud. The same contestants also took an estimation computation test where answers had to be within 10% of the correct answer in 20 seconds.
Grades 4-8 ended with a physical estimation test that allowed them to be within 30% of the correct answer in 30 seconds. Ninth graders replaced the physical estimation test with a short answer test where they had 10 minutes to complete two questions at a time.
In grades 10-12, mathematicians completed a six-question written exam that required lots of thought and work. Their second event was an eight-question short answer test similar to the ninth grade.
Lila Eversole from Capon Bridge Middle School was the first alternate in the seventh grade. Three students from Hampshire High placed in grades 10-12. They were Ryan Quick in seventh place, Robert Quick in 13th place and Brady Stump in 15th place.
Ryan will represent Region 8 at the West Virginia State Math Field Day competition at Shepherd University on April 22.
