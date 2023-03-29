On Monday, March 13, 28 Hampshire County students competed at the Regional Math Field Day held at Potomac State in Keyser. Tests included a written exam at all levels. 

In grades 4-9 students took a mental math exact test with only 20 seconds to answer the questions that were read aloud. The same contestants also took an estimation computation test where answers had to be within 10% of the correct answer in 20 seconds. 

0322 math field day 1.jpg

Lila Eversole, seventh grade
0322 math field day 2.jpg

Ryan and Robert Quick, with Brady Stump (10-12th grade)

