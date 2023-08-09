school meals

Children enrolled in any Hampshire County Schools will receive a free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-2024 school year. No application necessary. 

Milk for packers or extra milks for students are a la carte, and will be charged at $0.25/ea. However, keep in mind that all Hampshire County students receive a free lunch or breakfast and milk is part of the meal. Hampshire County Schools encourages all students who pack to come through the line and try our meals. Remember, milk is part of the meal!

