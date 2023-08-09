Children enrolled in any Hampshire County Schools will receive a free breakfast and lunch for the 2023-2024 school year. No application necessary.
Milk for packers or extra milks for students are a la carte, and will be charged at $0.25/ea. However, keep in mind that all Hampshire County students receive a free lunch or breakfast and milk is part of the meal. Hampshire County Schools encourages all students who pack to come through the line and try our meals. Remember, milk is part of the meal!
Adult and visitor breakfast is $2.50 and lunch is $3.50. Adult and visitor extra milk can be purchased for $0.25/ea. Visitors who wish to eat breakfast or lunch at school must first sign in at the main office to obtain a visitor pass, payment for the meal is required at the time of sign in.
Parents will still be responsible for any prior debt owed for meals.
If you have any questions 304-822-3528 ext. 151 or 150.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508- 0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling 866-632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
