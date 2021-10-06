Oct. 11 - No School.
Oct. 12 - Blueberry muffin, chocolate chip granola bar bite, cheddar cheese cubes, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Oct. 13 - Eggo bites confetti mini pancakes, pear cup, juice, milk.
Oct. 14 - Cherry frudel, yogurt, apple, juice, milk
Oct. 15 - Bagel egg sandwich, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
Lunch
Oct. 12 - Cook’s choice.
Oct. 13 - Mac & beef, green beans, whole wheat breadstick, fresh fruit, pepper sticks w/dressing, milk.
Oct. 14 - Pulled pork sandwich, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, Great Northern beans, chilled peaches, w/w oatmeal cookie, milk.
Oct. 15 - Tomato soup, grilled cheese, peppers w/dip, tossed salad, canned or fresh fruit, milk.
