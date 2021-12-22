Twenty students were honored at Monday night’s school board meeting for being the 2021 Hampshire County Math Field Day winners.
The winning students in 9th grade were 1st place–Tanner Ansel, 2nd place–Caleb Eaton, 3rd place–Edward Shanholtz, as well as 1st alternate Jacob Lewis and 2nd alternate Cyrus Holz.
The winning students in grades 10-12 were 1st place–Robert Quick, 2nd place–Brady Stump, 3rd place–Ryan Quick, 4th place (tie)–Lindsay Nelson and Erowyn Shaffer, 6th place–Mulledy Jane Cook, 7th place–Stephanie Wolford, 8th place–Solomon Boward, 9th place–Taylor Treadway, 10th place– Mary Orndorff. Alternates were Noah Lipps (1st), Calibb Toothman (2nd), Leanna Lewis (3rd), Aiden Ritchie (4th) and Keenan Chambers (5th).
