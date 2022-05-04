Breakfast
May 9 - Blueberry mini pancake bites, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
May 10 - No school.
May 11 - Bagel w/cream cheese or jelly, applesauce cup, juice, milk.
May 12 - Muffin choice, yogurt, banana, juice, milk.
May 13 - Egg & cheese breakfast wrap, cereal, banana, juice, milk.
Lunch
May 9 - WV pulled pork sandwich, steamed carrots, oven fries, sliced pears, milk.
May 10 - No school.
May 11 - Meatloaf w/gravy, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, applesauce, milk.
May 12 - WV beef tacos w/lettuce, tomato & cheese, seasoned pinto beans, cucumber w/ranch, mandarin oranges, milk.
May 13 - Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion, peas, fresh peppers w/dip, sliced peaches, milk.
