KEYSER — The underground world will be brought to the surface through the Soil Tunnel Trailer, an exhibit to be featured at the 10th annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival on March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at Potomac State College.
The interactive learning exhibit teaches about soil, water, animals and specialty crops. The larger-than-life carrot, onion, ginseng and other root vegetables are carved and painted to look real on the wall.
Another wall holds many insects normally found in the ground, like a centipede, a cicada and ants digging tunnels. Insects are critical to keeping soils healthy.
Sam Urban, a specialist with the West Virginia Conservation Agency, will be leading the presentation of the Soil Tunnel during the STEM Festival. Aimee Figgatt, outreach specialist with the Conservation Agency, provides leadership for amazing educational experience. They are looking forward to sharing this mobile exhibit.
To learn more about the exhibit, visit: www.wvca/soiltrailer
The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youth in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities and careers by producing and presenting compelling, exciting, educational and entertaining science gatherings.
For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/.
