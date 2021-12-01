Breakfast
Dec. 6 - Blueberry mini pancakes bites, fresh apple wedges, cereal, juice, milk.
Dec. 7 - Chocolate chip waffles, pear cups, yogurt, juice, milk.
Dec. 8 - Bagel egg & cheese sandwich, cereal, juice, milk.
Dec. 9 - Mini powdered cake donuts, yogurt, peach cup, juice, milk.
Dec. 10 - Egg & cheese breakfast wrap, cereal, banana, juice, milk.
Lunch
Dec. 6 - Chicken alfredo, steamed carrots, tossed salad, sliced pears, milk.
Dec. 7 - Pizza, steamed carrots, salad w/tomatoes/cucumbers, dressings, fruit cocktail, milk.
Dec. 8 - Salisbury steak, w/w roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled pears, milk.
Dec. 9 - Spaghetti w/sauce & meatballs, cheese bread stick, Spring mix salad, applesauce, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Dec. 10 - Cheeseburger on w/w bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, peas, fresh peppers w/dip, sliced peaches, milk.
