Breakfast
Nov. 2 - Breakfast pizza, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Nov. 3 - No school.
Nov. 4 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Nov. 5 - French toast sticks, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
Nov. 6 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
Lunch
Nov. 2 - Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, broccoli w/dip, w/w dinner roll, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
Nov. 3 - No school.
Nov. 4 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, canned fruit, graham crackers, fruit juice, milk.
Nov. 5 - Sloppy Joe sandwich, oven fries, pinto beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit, milk.
Nov. 6 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.