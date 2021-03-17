Breakfast
March 22 - Skillet omelet w/cheese, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 23 - Sausage gravy over biscuit, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 24 - French toast strips, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 25 - Frudals, fruit cup, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal, fruit juice, milk.
March 26 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
Lunch
March 22 - Cream chicken on biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tossed salad, fresh/canned fruit, milk.
March 23 - Cheeseburger, oven fries, lettuce/tomato, graham crackers, canned/fresh fruit, milk.
March 24 - Chili, grilled cheese sandwich, pears, salad, milk.
March 25 - Pancakes, sausage pattie, tator tots, apple crisp, banana, milk.
March 26 - Remote learning. Curbside pickup.
