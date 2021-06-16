ROMNEY — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind have a new interactive garden on campus.
The garden consists of gnomes, fairies, toadstools, fairy table, a car/ramp table and construction area. Students can play in the area and rearrange the items every time they enter.
The garden was named to honor a current deaf elementary student, Khloe Bennett, of Petersburg. On Feb. 7, 2020, Khloe’s mother, Lauren Hyre Rodgers of Petersburg, passed away. Memorial contributions were made for Khloe’s class. Annette Flanigan, Khloe’s teacher, decided to create an area that all students can relax, enjoy and interact.
Khloe’s garden was constructed with the help of Steve Triplett and the maintenance staff at WVSDB. Jerry Rice of Rice Builders in Cresaptown, Md., donated much time and his trade. Justin Clites of Wills Brook Metal Works in Ellerslie, Md., made the metal signs for the benches.
Scotty Pratt of City Electric Supply in Cumberland donated cable spools for the tables. Carly Settle of Sherwin-Williams in Frostburg donated paint.
The deaf elementary teachers and students purchased and placed items for the garden.
On the last day of school, Khloe’s family visited the garden. They were happy to see an area that all children can enjoy. It will be used by many children over the years.
Khloe’s family knows that there will be lots of laughter and smiles as the children interact with the garden items. They are pleased that the memorial donations will benefit many students at West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
