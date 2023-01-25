CHARLESTON– High school seniors in the class of 2023 planning to apply for West Virginia’s Promise Scholarship have until March 1 to complete both the Promise application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Through Promise, qualifying high school graduates receive annual awards of up to $5,000 to cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees at West Virginia colleges and universities.
“We are encouraging West Virginia’s current high school seniors to fill out the FAFSA to see what kind of financial aid they’re eligible for, and to complete the Promise application as soon as possible,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Since Promise was established, more than 67,000 students from all 55 counties have been awarded nearly $850 million to attend college in West Virginia. Now is the time for current seniors to join these ranks, and our office is here to support them along the way.”
